7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies, gloomy weather, and widespread rain would characterize the start of the day. We had reports of a half inch and above for Eastern Ohio and The Northern Panhandle up into the afternoon hours. We are going through a brief break of rain for now, but additional showers and possible storms will push through this evening and overnight. Areas of OH and WV are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be flooding and gusty winds. Daytime highs struggled to get out of the low 60s due to thick cloud coverage. We will likely stay grey and gloomy to begin the weekend even. Tonight, shower activity will likely pickup again with a return of a few storms. Winds will also start to become a bit more noticeable overnight. We will likely reach daytime highs for Saturday after midnight.

SATURDAY: Maximum temperatures for the day will be reported just after midnight in the lower 60s to upper 50s with cooler air moving in afterwards. Another round of rain is expected for the region for the morning and afternoon hours. Over the last two days, rain totals will be around 1-2 inches. Localized flooding is possible due to the prolonged bout of rain. Winds could be a bit breezy at times, blowing from the northeast around 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Happy Mother’s Day to all moms across the Ohio Valley! Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s, just in time for all mothers to celebrate a warmer day. Temperatures will soar as we head into the new week, in the positive direction.

MONDAY: A few more rays of sun are likely as a calmer weather pattern starts to settle in. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny with high temperatures getting back into the upper 60s to low 70s. A picturesque looking day for the Ohio Valley.

TUESDAY: All jokes aside, it is about to get warm across the Ohio Valley as temperatures are expected to soar in the mid 70s for daytime highs. Sunshine and blue skies will line the region as high pressure moves in.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and blue skies for the area. High temperatures will once again near 80 degrees. Keep the sunscreen around as UV index will likely be high. It is nice to have a stagnant weather pattern to catch up on grass cutting.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds in the skies compared to earlier in the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for sky coverage. Temperature wise, we will be back in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey