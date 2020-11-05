Some clouds and sun for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Three weeks away from Thanksgiving! Where’s that turkey? The day will start off a little cool but nothing too bad. Our temperatures are above average for our overnight lows. Normal lows are in the upper 30s. Grab a regular jacket out the door today, but you will not be needing it this afternoon. We continue on with the warming trend with highs around 66-68 today. Our temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average. Another talking point will be the increased objects in the sky. There will be a few more clouds in the Ohio Valley skies than in days past, but we will not see any precipitation fall from them. There will still be prevalent sunshine for you to get out and enjoy the warmth. The winds will be noticeable from the southwest around 5-10 mph with a few gusts upwards of 20mph.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies will continue on as the surface high pressure stays in place and the upper levels continue to warm. High temperatures will be around 68-70. The unseasonable warmth will continue on into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend will see unseasonably warm conditions and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be around 69-71. Dust off the grills and maybe have some burgers and hot dogs. It will feel more like a nice “cool” summer day for the area. Certainly not feeling like Fall or November anytime soon. We will chalk it up to 2020.

SUNDAY: Another warm one is expected to round off the weekend. High temperatures will be around 70-72 with sunny skies.

MONDAY: The new work week will continue to see sunny skies and unseasonable warm weather. The impressive upper level warming looks to stay intact by the midpoint of the next work week. The threat for rain continues to be none. High temperatures will be around 71-73.

TUESDAY: A possible change in pattern! Yea! Something to talk about, rain! It looks like a cold front will sweep through in the afternoon and bring a threat for some showers. We will not cool down as of now. Temperatures will hover around 73-75.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers are expected as of now and we will start a downward trend in temperatures. Highs will top off around 63-65 with mostly cloudy skies.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey