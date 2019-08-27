Some downpours by Midnight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing, Lows 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few spotty showers Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker