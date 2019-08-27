Some downpours by Midnight

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy with AM showers, dry PM, t-storm possible late, Highs 76-79.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with line of rain around midnight, Lows near 65.WEDNESDAY: Few showers early then drying out with sun, Highs 77-80.THURSDAY: Turning sunny again with a pleasant feel, Highs 77-80.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry, slightly warmer, Highs 80-82. SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely weekend, Highs 80-82.SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, remaining dry and seasonable, Highs 77-80.MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm again, Highs 80-83.