Some flash flooding Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Soaking rains. Watch the creeks, Lows 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with some flash flooding, Highs 70-74.
THURSDAY: Slow clearing and less humid, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 74-78
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 78-80.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker