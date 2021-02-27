Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Some rain… and then gorgeous days ahead

Sunday:  Overcast skies will bring rain along with them.  Light rain showers for most of the day beginning overnight, with heavier rain at times.  High of 59.

Monday: Rain will wrap up in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 45.  Breezy conditions throughout the day with gusts reaching up to 26mph.

Tuesday:  Sunny skies and a high of 37.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 49.

Thursday:  Mostly clear, high of 51.

Friday:  Mostly clear, high of 50.

Saturday:  Partly sunny, high of 41. 

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

