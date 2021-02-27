Some rain… and then gorgeous days ahead

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Overcast skies will bring rain along with them. Light rain showers for most of the day beginning overnight, with heavier rain at times. High of 59.

Monday: Rain will wrap up in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 45. Breezy conditions throughout the day with gusts reaching up to 26mph.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high of 37.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 49.

Thursday: Mostly clear, high of 51.

Friday: Mostly clear, high of 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler