Some rain… and then gorgeous days ahead

(7-Day Forecast)
Sunday: Overcast skies will bring rain along with them. Light rain showers for most of the day beginning overnight, with heavier rain at times. High of 59.
Monday: Rain will wrap up in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 45. Breezy conditions throughout the day with gusts reaching up to 26mph.
Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high of 37.
Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 49.
Thursday: Mostly clear, high of 51.
Friday: Mostly clear, high of 50.
Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 41.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler