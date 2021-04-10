Some rain for the weekend, but dry for the work week

(7 Day Forecast)
Sunday: Rain from Saturday night tapering off early Sunday morning. It will be breezy with SW winds at 6-11mph and gusts up to 25mph. There is a slight chance for some rain showers in the evening but it will not be much. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high of 65.
Monday: Partly sunny, high of 67.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 63.
Wednesday: A mix of both clouds and sunshine, high of 58.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 61.
Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 64.
Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 65.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler