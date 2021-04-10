Some rain for the weekend, but dry for the work week

Sunday:  Rain from Saturday night tapering off early Sunday morning.  It will be breezy with SW winds at 6-11mph and gusts up to 25mph.  There is a slight chance for some rain showers in the evening but it will not be much.  Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high of 65.

Monday:  Partly sunny, high of 67.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy, high of 63.

Wednesday:  A mix of both clouds and sunshine, high of 58.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 61.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 64.

Saturday:  Partly sunny, high of 65. 

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

