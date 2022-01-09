Some slick spots for the AM commute tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A dreary day for the Ohio Valley as widespread rain was around since early on this morning. The rain started to wrap up closer to 4 PM, but the concern is now falling temperatures for the rest of your Sunday. Any water on surfaces will likely freeze as a shift in winds to the northwest will bring in much colder air. Be careful if you are traveling later this evening through tomorrow morning. Black ice is a possibility. Temperatures will dip down into the upper teens with a wind chill factors in the single digits once again. Mostly cloudy skies tonight as well.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for the beginning of the new work-week. Temperatures will only be in the mid 20s for our daytime high. Winds will also start to pickup as well, making it feel much colder. Feels like temperatures will likely be in the teens. Winds will blow from the west around 10-15 mph. There is a chance a few lake effect flurries fly in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the early parts of the next week. Temperatures will remain cold, maxing out in the mid 20s. It will likely feel colder when you account for the winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of breezy winds. Temperatures will flirt with the 40s for our daytime high.

THURSDAY: We will trend dry through the end of the week thanks to high pressure overhead. High temperatures will be near the upper 30s. Some patchy flurries could develop in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: A return of rain showers for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures remain in the 40s. A possible changeover to snow could occur overnight.

SATURDAY: Another active weekend in terms of weather. Our next system will roll through with chances for rain and snow from the morning into the afternoon. There could be instances of mixed precip as well. High temps will be back in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and some snow flurries for the AM hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey