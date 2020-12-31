Some snow to start then clouds reign over the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

New Year’s Eve: Almost the end of what has truly been a year we will never forget. Weather wise, we started the day in the warm sector of this system and that has allowed the precipitation to stay as rain. Cold air is expected to funnel in and change over to a wintry mix then snow showers by the early commute time. There will be little accumulation and travel will likely be impacted by slick spots on the roadways. The system fully clears out of the area by the mid morning hours, leaving behind a swath of cold and prominent cloud coverage. Our high temperature will be reached early on and temps will fall throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s today. Winds will not play a factor, blowing from the northwest around 3-7mph.

New Year’s Day: Happy New Year! Colder air will be around as we head into the overnight hours and into early Friday morning. We could see freezing rain in the early morning hours before it transitions to rain. The rain looks to stick around for a majority of the day and there could be pockets of heavier downpours. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50s. This will be a good soaking rain for the Ohio Valley. Winds will blow from the east around 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 20 possible.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies are expected as we start the first weekend of 2021. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s. A weak system is expected to sweep through late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, bringing some rain showers into the area.

SUNDAY: Rain should be wrapping up in the morning hours and the rest of the day will remain dry. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected for the region through the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Filtered sunlight behind broken clouds are expected as we head into the first work week of the new year. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies continue on. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild with temperatures around the mid 40s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey