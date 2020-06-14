Some soaking rains Overnight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Lows 52-56.
MONDAY: Slowly clearing and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs76-80.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine then afternoon thunder, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker