Some soaking rains Overnight

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Lows 52-56.

MONDAY: Slowly clearing and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs76-80.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine then afternoon thunder, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

