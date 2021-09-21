Some soaking rains Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, warm and humid with spotty showers, Lows 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some soaking rains developing, Highs 72-76.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with some showers, Highs 60-64.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 66-70.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs 71-75.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.
