Some soaking rains Wednesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy, warm and humid with spotty showers, Lows 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some soaking rains developing, Highs 72-76.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with some showers, Highs 60-64.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 66-70.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 68-70.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs 71-75.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

