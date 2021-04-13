Some sprinkles early Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with sprinkles by Dawn, Lows 46-50.
WEDNESDAY: A few rain showers then variable clouds, Highs 62-66.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cool, Highs 55-59.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with a shower or two, Highs 60-62.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 64-68.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker