Some sprinkles early Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The best looking day of the upcoming work-week looks to be today. The talking point for most of the week will be near seasonable conditions for the Ohio Valley, unlike the 70s and 80s we saw last week. High temperatures will top off in the upper 60s, which is a few degrees above average. Overall sky conditions will remain mostly sunny and it will be a nice day to go for a walk in the park and enjoy the outdoors. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight and early Wednesday morning, clouds start to build in and some spotty showers are possible tomorrow during the AM commute.