7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine was back across the Ohio Valley as high pressure made its way into the forecast area. A chilly start again this morning led way to an increase in thermometers by the afternoon. We returned to the mid/upper 50s for daytime highs. It was quite nice if you were outside in the afternoon! Sky coverage continued to be clear as we transitioned deeper into the evening hours. Weather conditions will start to change with an increasing cloud deck that will move in from the southwest. Tonight, an increasing cloud deck will return to the area, but not provide any problems in the weather department. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s with winds blowing from the southeast around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving Ohio Valley! In terms of that weather, temperatures will return into the mid to upper 50s. An increasing cloud deck is likely from morning to evening with a few rays of sun possible for any turkey trot or football game before lunchtime. Clouds will become more overcast as we approach midnight with rain showers likely to move in through the morning hours of Friday.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy, seasonable temps, and rainy for our Black Friday shopping endeavors. A center of low pressure and surface cold front will bring widespread precip back in the region, mainly for the morning hours. Cloudy skies will linger into the afternoon. Daytime highs likely in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with another dose of scattered rain showers possible for the afternoon and evening time period. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chances for rain could linger through the beginning of Sunday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with lingering rain showers for the morning and afternoon. Winds could be a bit breezy as well thanks to our next weather system moving in. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies will reign supreme with a change in winds possible. This will lead way to the return of colder than average air. Temperatures will likely range in the mid to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the day. Temperatures will sit around the 50-degree mark.

WEDNESDAY: Another weather system is forecast to move into the area for the last day of November. Winds could become a bit breezy with possible rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey