Some sun and less breezy Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: A few snow flurries then variable clouds, Lows 22-26.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.

THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain showers by Evening, Highs 38-40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 23-27.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with some flurries, Highs 11-15.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds, cold and dry, Highs 18-20.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

