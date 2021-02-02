Some sun and less breezy Wednesday

7-Day Forecast=

GROUNDHOG DAY: Temperatures will be topping off in the low 30s and it is expected to be a bit breezy. Winds will blow from the northwest around 10-15 mph with wind gusts of 25 possible. Snow showers have since tapered off in the region and we are not expected to see too much afterwards. We could see some partial sunshine into the afternoon as well All eyes were on Punxsutawney Phil this morning where he saw his shadow, meaning another 6 weeks of winter is ahead. The first official day of spring is March 20th.