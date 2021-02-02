Some sun and less breezy Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: A few snow flurries then variable clouds, Lows 22-26.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.
THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain showers by Evening, Highs 38-40.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs near 30.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 23-27.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with some flurries, Highs 11-15.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds, cold and dry, Highs 18-20.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker