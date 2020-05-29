https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Some sun, but storms return this afternoon

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Periods of sunshine then rain and thunderstorms, Highs 77-80.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms before 2 am, cooler, Lows near 55.
SATURDAY: Drying out again, cooler, but pleasant, Highs 70-73.
SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry with a sunny sky, Highs 66-69.
MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs 68-71.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, afternoon shower possible, Highs 72-74.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with chance for showers, warm, Highs 76-79.
THURSDAY: Some sun with clouds and scattered showers, Highs 77-80.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

