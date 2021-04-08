Some sunshine and still mild Friday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: The next weather maker will bring widespread rain into the Ohio Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. The AM hours will showcase partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and it will be a fair start to the day. Conditions will start to change as we head later in the afternoon hours as the low-pressure systems swings into the Ohio Valley. Showers will be spotty in nature but at some point, everyone will get in on some rain activity. There could be some embedded thunderstorms with the rain showers. Shower activity is likely to continue Thursday night and continue through the day Friday. High temperatures today will be in the lower 80s and we could possibly break the record high of 81 set back in 1929. Winds will also start to pick up as the showers move in and blow from the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.