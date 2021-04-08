Some sunshine and still mild Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty rain showers, Lows 53-57.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still mild, Highs 72-76.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 73-77.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and less breezy, Highs 65-69.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few sprinkles, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs 56-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker