7-Day Forecast for Thursday October 13th- October 19th

Showers and thunderstorms end Wednesday and began Thursday. Some scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder will continue through your Thursday morning.

Thursday: AM Showers with a couple rumbles of thunder. We start off our day in the 60’s and that will likely be our high temperature for the day. As the cold front passes on through temperatures will drop slightly and won’t warm up to much. We will see skies clearin on out throughout the day. SO we start off with clouds and showers, but by dinner time will be a 50/50 with clouds and sunshine.

Friday: Mostly Sunny skies for your Feel Good Friday. We will see our high temperatures sitting a little bit below average, right around 60 degrees. Most areas will sit in the upper 50’s, but some spots could sit in the lower 60’s. So we will see things a little chilly for Friday Night Football.

Saturday: Mix of Clouds and sun for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures rise back to the mid to upper 60’s, with Partly Cloudy skies.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy for your Sunday and the end of the weekend. Temperatures drop once again, this time sitting right around 60 degrees. We also have a chance to see a couple spotty showers before midnight Sunday into Monday.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with the chance for some scattered showers. We see temperatures continue to drop into the low 50’s. Most areas will sit in the lower 50’s but we could see some areas struggle to get out of the 40’s.

Tuesday: Chance for showers continues while temperatures still drop. Gloomy and chilly day for your Tuesday. We will see our high temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 40’s with the chance for spotty showers throughout the day.

Wednesday: Skies slightly clear but we keep things chilly. Partly Cloudy for your Wednesday and the middle of the week. We will keep our high temperatures in the upper 40’s

We will likely see frost Starting Tuesday morning and lasting throughout the week, Some spots could even see some Frost Monday morning

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick