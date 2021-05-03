Some Thunderstorms late Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with spotty showers, Lows near 60
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers then thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 55-59
THURSDAY: Sun/clouds mix and a little cooler, near 60.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few showers, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 60-62.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 68-70.
MONDAY: Brighter skies with pleasant air, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker