Some Thunderstorms late Tuesday

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with spotty showers, Lows near 60

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers then thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 55-59

THURSDAY: Sun/clouds mix and a little cooler, near 60.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few showers, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 60-62.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 68-70.

MONDAY: Brighter skies with pleasant air, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

