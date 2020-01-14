Some trouble this weekend?

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Lows 35-39.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with above average temperatures, Highs 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day showers, Highs 51-55.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and much colder, Highs 38-40.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with wintry mix by Evening, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: A wintry mix then mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 30-34.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs 28-30.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker