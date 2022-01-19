Special Weather Statement: A Risk for Flash Freezing across the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a special weather statement regarding dropping temperatures with the risk of flash freezing for the Ohio Valley.

As precipitation moves in and mild air melted snow today, any water on roadways or sidewalks could flash freeze.

Black ice could form on untreated roads and surfaces overnight into Thursday morning.

Temperatures for the AM commute will dip down to the upper teens. Be careful and cautious while commuting tomorrow.