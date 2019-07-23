Splendid Summer weather

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine and more humid, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine with some afternoon thunder, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker