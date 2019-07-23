Splendid Summer weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine and more humid, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with some afternoon thunder, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker