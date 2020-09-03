Sporadic rain showers and isolated P.M. storms for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Another warm and muggy start to the work day throughout the Ohio Valley. Overcast to mostly cloudy skies will be blanketing the area as well. A stalled front in through the Lower Ohio Valley will bring the chance for sporadic rain showers throughout the day. As we head into the afternoon, there could be an isolated thunderstorm as well. A rinse and repeat type forecast from yesterday. The mugginess will also be sticking around. But I have good news regarding that, read on! Highs around 80-82.

FRIDAY: A cold front will sweep through early Friday morning and bring in a much drier air mass into the Ohio Valley. There could be a stray shower from the frontal passage but it feel more comfortable outside. Partly cloudy skies are expected and it is shaping up to be a good start to the holiday weekend. Dry weather is also expected for the Friday night football games. Highs around 77-79.

SATURDAY: Bright blue skies and abundant sunshine is expected. Certainly a pick-me-up from getting through the grey week we had weather wise. Comfortable as well. Highs around 78-80.

SUNDAY: A beautiful looking day where we can enjoy the seasonable temperatures. Highs around 80-82.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy skies and pleasant. Highs around 79-81.

TUESDAY: Broken clouds are expected and we will warm up a little bit. It may also feel muggy. Highs around 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a chance for some rain showers and possible storms. Highs around 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey