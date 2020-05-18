Spotty showers and cooler Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: PM widespread rain and a few storms possible, Highs 74-77.TUESDAY: Showers continue under mostly cloudy skies, cooler and windy, Highs 62-64.WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine, small chance for lingering showers, Highs 61-63.THURSDAY: A sun and cloud mix, few showers a possibility, Highs around 70.FRIDAY: More sunshine, some showers possible, Highs 72-74.SATURDAY: Warming up, should remain dry, Highs 76-78.SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 77-79.