https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Spotty showers and cooler Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Lows 53-57.

TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 65-69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 60-64.

THURSDAY: Considerable clouds with some rain showers, Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 71-75.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

MEMORIAL DAY: More clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter