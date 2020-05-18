Spotty showers and cooler Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Lows 53-57.
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 60-64.
THURSDAY: Considerable clouds with some rain showers, Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 71-75.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
MEMORIAL DAY: More clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker