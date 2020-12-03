Spotty showers for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Lows 32-36.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers developing, Highs 43-47
SATURDAY: Brief sunshine, breezy with snow flurries, Highs near 40
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 36-40.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 42-46.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 46-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker