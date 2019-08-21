Spotty showers for Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.TONIGHT: A few showers or storms overnight and warm, Lows near 70.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 85-88.THURSDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 76-79.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much nicer feeling, Highs 74-77.SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and still very pleasant, Highs 77-80.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 79-82.MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, stray shower possible, Highs 81-84.