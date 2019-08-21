Spotty showers for Thursday

Breaking News
(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable Clouds with spotty showers, Lows 65-69.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few showers, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 74-78.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and warmer, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

