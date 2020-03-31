Spotty showers on Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Cloudy, light spotty rain showers possible, Lows 37-40.
WEDNESDAY: Stray showers likely, staying cloudy, Highs 50-53.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs near 55.
FRIDAY: Bright sunshine, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: Warming up and staying sunny, Highs around 65.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chance for rain showers, Highs 64-66.
MONDAY: Slight chance for showers, some sunshine, a storm possible, Highs 66-68.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, lingering rain, storms possible, Highs 67-70.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler