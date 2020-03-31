Spotty showers on Tuesday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Some sun early then increasing clouds and dry with wind, Highs 50-53. TONIGHT: Cloudy but still dry, winds calming, colder, Lows 37-40. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, stray sprinkle possible, cool, Highs 48-51. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray light shower possible, Highs 50-53. THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny, dry and nicer, Highs 54-57. FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warming up, Highs 60-63. SATURDAY: Partly sunny sky and still warm and dry, Highs 61-64. SUNDAY: Few more clouds with stray shower, Highs 60-63.