7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another new week with Fall being the dominant component to the weather. Although, not as Fall forward for the morning today. We woke up to temperatures in the mid-50s with broken clouds and sunshine. We continue to see the sunshine as we transitioned into the afternoon hours. Daytime highs today were in the upper 50s to low 60s and we will likely continue the streak of cooler than average temperatures. Normal highs for the end of September are the lower 70s. It was a breezy day for the Ohio Valley, as wind blew from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 at the airport. A few light pockets of rain started to develop north of I 70 through the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves across the Great Lakes region. That area could see a few more showers as we head into the evening hours. Tonight, clouds partially clear out with wind staying noticeable, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph. A few light showers are possible for areas north of I 70. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies return as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will stay prominent and noticeable, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph. A few spotty showers are likely to fire up as we head into the afternoon hours, as that wave of energy moves closer. I do not expect to see widespread rain, just hit or miss scattered showers. Daytime highs will sit in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will start to get chilly into the next few mornings.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as we head into the midpoint of the week. Temperatures will trend cooler than average again, maxing out in the mid to upper 50s. A few scattered rain showers are possible as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will start to die down as high pressure is expected to move back in.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with broad high pressure back across board. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s. This is still about 10 degrees below average from where we should be for the end of the year.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will range in the mid-60s with temperatures cooling off into the 50s by kickoff for your local HS game. Keep the jackets around as you head out to the game.

SATURDAY: Happy October Ohio Valley! The weekend showcases more clouds in the skies with chances for rain possible. This is where the possible remnants of Hurricane Ian could possibly start to make its way into our region, depending upon the path it takes once it makes landfall. This is something I will be monitoring over the next several days. We will max out temps in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers across the board. Through the afternoon, we could see a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Another round of possible showers is in the mix for early next week. Daytime highs will trend in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey