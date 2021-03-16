Spotty showers throughout the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: After some sunshine to begin the work-week, it looks like we will see some rain showers off and on as an upper level disturbance crosses through the Ohio Valley. Showers are possible throughout the morning and could linger into the afternoon. One positive about this morning is that temperatures will not be as cold as they were yesterday and our high temperature this afternoon will approach the upper 50s. Winds will not play much of a factor, blowing from the south around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will linger, but rain showers should come to an end. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Hopefully the luck of the Irish is on your side because I don’t expect to see too much of the bright yellow orb in the sky. Unfortunately the trend of little sun is likely as mostly cloudy skies will line the region. Temperatures will flirt with 60 degrees for your afternoon high.

THURSDAY: Another low-pressure system will swing into the Ohio Valley through the early morning hours and bring widespread rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and expect it to be breezy. Showers will linger into the morning hours of your Friday.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will continue on into the end of the work-week. Temperatures will be a bit colder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect to deal with breezy conditions. However, the good news is the rain valve will shut off just in time for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Ah yes, we are officially in Spring! Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will return as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: A nice stretch of pleasant weather is likely into the start of the next work-week. Temperatures will top off in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies will also stick around.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey