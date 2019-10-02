Spotty showers Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, Lows 65-69

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 63-67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon thunder developing, Highs 70-74.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 64-68.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 65-69.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter