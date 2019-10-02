Spotty showers Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, Lows 65-69
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 63-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon thunder developing, Highs 70-74.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 65-69.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker