Spotty showers Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny skies and still very hot and humid, Highs 87-90.TONIGHT: Clouds return with few showers possible, Lows 66-70.THURSDAY: Broken clouds with isolated rain showers, Highs 82-85.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and huge temperature drop, Highs 65-67.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool air, Highs 68-71.SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 70-73.MONDAY: Few morning showers linger then some sun, Highs 68-71.TUESDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and cooler, Highs near 65.