Spotty showers Tuesday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Brief downpours then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then some scattered rain showers, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Highs 70-74.

THURSDAY: Cooler with showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 61-65.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 65-69.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 66-70.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 64-68.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter