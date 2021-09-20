Spotty showers Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Brief downpours then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then some scattered rain showers, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Highs 70-74.
THURSDAY: Cooler with showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 61-65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 65-69.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few rain showers, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with light breezes, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker