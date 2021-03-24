Spotty showers will cross through the Ohio Valley this Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: If you are a fan of the warm weather, well you will like what we have in store for today besides a few rain drops. That comes with being in Spring. Spotty showers are possible throughout the Ohio Valley, mainly in the AM hours. Not everyone will see rain but parts of the region will. No need to worry, widespread rain is not likely until tomorrow afternoon and evening. Pack an umbrella with your work bag. Temperatures will be flirting with 70 degrees today and the last time we saw similar conditions was early November when we had three straight days of record highs. Overnight, the skies will start to clear out some but the temps will not bottom out too chilly, in the mid 50s. Winds will blow from the south at 5-10 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers are likely to return Thursday afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies will return in the morning hours and build into the afternoon before the showers start. There could be a stray rumble of thunder as well. Temperatures could flirt with 70 degrees once again for your afternoon high. Rain showers are likely through the overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers are likely Friday morning and should start to wrap up by dinner time. It will be breezy at times with possible wind gusts of 45 mph. Not much sun is expected but our afternoon high will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds are likely as we transition into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler compared to the work-week but still in the upper 50s to low 60s for your high.

SUNDAY: Clouds will build into the Ohio Valley and we have a chance for some showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s if not low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return as we head into the last Monday of March. We will also see cooler than average temperatures with our high in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A few clouds are likely as we transition to Tuesday. High temps will be in the mid to upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey