Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just when you thought it was time for spring, Mother Nature decides to switch things up! Here comes the snow!

Predictor Snow-cast Sunday Morning

A light snowfall is likely Sunday morning across the Ohio Valley as a low pressure system moves through the region.

A light dusting is expected for Sunday, due to warmer air closer to the surface, and temperatures rebounding above freezing by 11 am Sunday morning, but that won’t be the last of it!

Snow Totals Through Monday

Predictor Snow Totals Monday Morning

Snow returns back to the Ohio Valley Monday morning and Monday evening while temperatures are below freezing.

Although Models are still not aligning on exact estimates, I expect to see slightly less than an inch of snowfall in the valley, and slightly over an inch along the mountaintops/higher terrain.

Snowfall could likely return Monday night after sunset, due to atmospheric cooling. Warmer temperatures during the day will result in rain showers.

