Spring-like chill this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler, Lows 53-57.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and still cool, Highs 70-72.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a sprinkle or two, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer then some afternoon thunder, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

