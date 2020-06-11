Spring-like chill this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler, Lows 53-57.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and still cool, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a sprinkle or two, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer then some afternoon thunder, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker