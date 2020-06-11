Spring-like chill this weekend

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: A bit breezy with decreasing clouds, Highs 76-78.FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 77-80.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful, brief shower chances, Highs 71-73.SUNDAY: Nice and mainly dry, brief shower chances, Highs 73-75.MONDAY: Staying mostly beautiful, slight chance for shower or storm, Highs 77-79.TUESDAY: Mainly dry with a small chance for showers/storms, Highs around 80.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up, Highs 81-83.