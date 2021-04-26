Spring-like conditions return for your Monday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: A seasonal Spring-like day is on the way as we head into the start of your work-week. A Frost Advisory is in place until 9 AM this morning, meaning there is the chance for some area temperatures to fall below the freezing mark. Once the sun comes out we will quickly warm up. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 60s and is on par with a seasonal day in the Ohio Valley. Average highs for this time of year is 65 degrees. Little cloud coverage will make for a mostly sunny and nice day. Get out and maybe wash the car or go for a run outside. Winds will blow from the SW around 3-7 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and we will be under mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY: The heat will get kicked on and we will go from Spring to near Summer like temps with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The see-saw effect of Spring will certainly be seen and felt for us this week. We will once again be clear, but a few more clouds in the afternoon hours are likely. Winds will blow from a southerly direction, bringing more heat into our region.

WEDNESDAY: Our next weather maker is expected to swing through Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers and a stray storm is possible, mainly in the afternoon hours. High temperatures remain in the upper 70s, which is well above average. Breezy winds are also likely with gusts upwards of 35 possible.

THURSDAY: A grey and dreary day is likely in our region. The low pressure system that swung through on Wednesday will keep rain showers in the forecast for most of the day. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s. We will stick with breezy conditions as well.

FRIDAY: Some early morning showers should wrap up by the mid-morning hours. Partly cloudy from there on out. Temperatures will max out in the mid 60s and we will return to more of a normal/seasonal pattern.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies for most of the day and we will stay with temps in the mid 60s for our afternoon high.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds to end the weekend. Temperatures max out around 70 degrees. There is a chance for some spotted showers as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey