Spring-like feel for Friday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning sun then increasing clouds, dry and nicer feel, Highs 45-47.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a little breezy again but milder, Lows 40-42.FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers beginning, Highs 56-58.SATURDAY: Warm, windy and wet most of the day, near-record highs 65-68.SUNDAY: Drier with peeks of sun returning, still mild, Highs near 50.MONDAY: Warming back up with few afternoon showers, Highs 49-53.TUESDAY: Mild feel with rain showers, Highs 52-55.WEDNESDAY: Few rain showers with clouds, Highs 52-54.