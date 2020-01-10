Spring-like feel for Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers beginning north and west, Highs 58-61.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with few rain showers, breezy and mild, Lows 50-53.
SATURDAY: Warm, windy with periods of rain, near-record highs 67-70.
SUNDAY: Drier with peeks of sun returning, still mild, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Broken clouds with sunshine, dry, Highs 49-53.
TUESDAY: Mild feel with rain showers late afternoon, Highs 52-55.
WEDNESDAY: Few rain showers with clouds, Highs 48-52.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain mixing with snow, Highs 35-37.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter