Spring-like feel for Friday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers beginning north and west, Highs 58-61.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with few rain showers, breezy and mild, Lows 50-53.
SATURDAY: Warm, windy with periods of rain, near-record highs 67-70.
SUNDAY: Drier with peeks of sun returning, still mild, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Broken clouds with sunshine, dry, Highs 49-53.
TUESDAY: Mild feel with rain showers late afternoon, Highs 52-55.
WEDNESDAY: Few rain showers with clouds, Highs 48-52.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain mixing with snow, Highs 35-37.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman