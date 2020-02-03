Spring-like feel for Monday!

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Partly sunny skies and much nicer and dry, Highs 56-60.
TONIGHT: Clouds thicken with rain developing after 2 am, Lows 45-48.
TUESDAY: Cloudy again with rain showers likely, Highs 53-56.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain and snow showers, cool, Highs 37-40.
THURSDAY: Milder one day with scattered rain showers, Highs 46-49.
FRIDAY: Mixing showers of both rain and snow, chilly, Highs 36-39.
SATURDAY: Seasonable feel with light mixing showers, Highs 38-40.
SUNDAY: Staying generally cloudy but drier, Highs near 40.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman