Spring-like feel for Monday!

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny skies and much nicer and dry, Highs 56-60.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken with rain developing after 2 am, Lows 45-48.

TUESDAY: Cloudy again with rain showers likely, Highs 53-56.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain and snow showers, cool, Highs 37-40.

THURSDAY: Milder one day with scattered rain showers, Highs 46-49.

FRIDAY: Mixing showers of both rain and snow, chilly, Highs 36-39.

SATURDAY: Seasonable feel with light mixing showers, Highs 38-40.

SUNDAY: Staying generally cloudy but drier, Highs near 40.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman