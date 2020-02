Spring-like showers Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light am mix, rain after 5 pm, chilly, Highs 37-40. TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain, rising temps, Lows 37-40. THURSDAY: Big, brief warm-up with more rain showers, Highs 53-56. FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely, cold & windy, Highs 34-36. SATURDAY: Fairly seasonable with few snow flurries lingering, Highs 36-39. SUNDAY: Staying mostly cloudy but drier/calmer, Highs 38-41. MONDAY: Clouds remain with few rain showers, Highs 45-48. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, milder, Highs 46-49.