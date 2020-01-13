Spring-like weather for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Lows 35-39.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with above average temperatures, Highs 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day showers, Highs 51-55.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and much colder, Highs 38-40.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with showers by Evening, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 30-34.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs 28-30.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

