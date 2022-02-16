(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Much warmer for the day with temps warming up to 58 degrees for the high. You can also expect a breezy one as winds will be out of the South at 7-15mph and gusts up to 30mph. Variable cloudiness through the day.

Thursday: Rain showers starting in the morning but picking up in the afternoon/evening. There is a risk for flooding from the snow melt and the rainfall totals around 1-1.5 inches. High of 61 and breezy once again.

Friday: Some flurries to start off the day but little to no accumulation is expected. High of 33 with skies clearing through the day.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 52.

Monday: Clouds increasing through the day. High of 57.

Tuesday: Rain showers are back in the forecast with a high of 59 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler