Spring showers return for the first full week of April

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: As the saying “April showers bring May flowers” goes, that is what we can expect to see for most of the work-week. The day starts off with some patchy clouds, but those will become mostly cloudy later on this afternoon as shower activity is likely to develop. There is a chance for a stray rumble of thunder as well. High temperatures will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s. That is about 10 degrees above our normal high for the beginning of April, which is 57 degrees. As we head into the overnight hours, we have a better chance of seeing some showers as a stationary boundary hovers from the upper Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance is there. Overnight lows will be very mild, in the low 50s. Winds will not play a factor, blowing from the southwest around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy cloud coverage in the morning hours will become more widespread later in the day. Another round of afternoon/evening showers and a stray storm is likely as well. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. This will be the prominent pattern for most of the week. Have the umbrellas ready.

WEDNESDAY: A dry day is likely for the midpoint of the work-week as we get ready for our next weather maker that will swing in from the west. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our high and we will be under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: The next weather maker will bring widespread rain into the Ohio Valley. I expect to see a good soaking rain from start to finish with a chance for some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s and we will be spoiled with the warmer than average temperatures all the way into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Cloudy conditions continue on, as well as some rain showers for the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for our high. At least it is staying warm, but it is Springtime.

SATURDAY: The weekend is trending slightly soggy as well with the chance of seeing some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: The latter half of the weekend looks the same. A chance for some rain showers with high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey