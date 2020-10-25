Sprinkles of rain to begin the week

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Rain will start off our Monday morning with sprinkles tapering off as we get into the late morning hours. The afternoon will remain with overcast skies before rain returns late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. High temp of 58.

Tuesday: Rain will also start off our Tuesday morning tapering off as we get into the late morning. Overcast skies after with a high temp of 54.

Wednesday: The day will remain mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. Showers moving in overnight into Thursday morning. High temperature of 61.

Thursday: The rain will last for most of Thursday with a high temperature of 62.

Friday: The rain from Thursday will carry into Friday morning tapering off as we get into the afternoon. High temp of 51.

Saturday: Halloween should be a great day. High temp of 56 and sunny!

Sunday: After you set your clock back, you’ll see mostly clear skies and a high temp of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler