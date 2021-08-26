Stagnant air flow leads to another warm and muggy day with PM showers

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun as we head farther along into the new work week. A very stagnant air mass is present across the Ohio Valley that will provide high heat and mugginess yet again. Upper level weather makers will move into a primed atmosphere, giving the chance for rain showers later this afternoon and evening. For the morning commute, expect to encounter some areas of fog this morning thanks to the rain showers yesterday. Some pockets could be dense as well. Out the door temperatures sit in the upper 60s to low 70s once again. A few stray showers are possible in the AM hours but we have a better chance of seeing more rain later on. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy, meaning more clouds than the last two days. The Ohio Valley will stay on track for above average temperatures this week. Temps today will remain in the mid to upper 80s with a muggy and sticky air mass as well. Rain showers are expected to return in the afternoon hours. The keyword being scattered nature due to the unpredictability of pop-up showers and storms. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Just keep an umbrella with you if you are heading out and about later on. Tonight, patchy clouds will stick around with a few instances of fog. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 60s to begin your Friday. Some fog is also possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon. An increasing chance for rain comes as we head into the weekend as hot and muggy conditions will return the chance for some pop-up rain showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Muggy levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable. We will continue with the unsettled weather pattern as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and sun as we look ahead to the weekend. We could see a few showers in the area, but a washout is not likely. The best timeframe for rain will be in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for our high. High mugginess will also provide the ingredients for the pop up showers.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s. We will once again have a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain showers as we head into the last few days of August. Temperatures max out in the mid to low 80s with a slight break in mugginess possible. Rain showers are expected to be more widespread in coverage, thanks to a possible cold front. Rain will fall throughout the morning and into the afternoon. We have a chance to break the wettest month of all time at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

TUESDAY: A few showers could linger around into the AM hours on Tuesday with clearing skies into the afternoon. Muggy levels should be dropping as well. Temps get back to the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Happy September Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, dry conditions could finally make an appearance. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s with no threat for rain. Muggy levels will stay low as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey