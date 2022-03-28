(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Another cold day to start off the week. High of 32 degrees with a few flurries in the morning. We should see some sun trying to make its way out as we get through the day.

Tuesday: Warming up to 44 for the high temperature with more sunshine in the forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain starting early in the morning and ending before the afternoon. High of 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers through the day. High of 68 and breezy.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High of 52.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 54.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 53.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler