(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Another cold day to start off the week.  High of 32 degrees with a few flurries in the morning.  We should see some sun trying to make its way out as we get through the day. 

Tuesday: Warming up to 44 for the high temperature with more sunshine in the forecast. 

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain starting early in the morning and ending before the afternoon.  High of 70.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with rain showers through the day.  High of 68 and breezy.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy and breezy.  High of 52.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 54.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High of 53.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler