Starting off the week with a Winter Weather Warning

(7-Day Forecast)

We are under a Winter Storm Warning Monday at 1am through Tuesday at 1pm.

Monday: Snow and mix starting around 4-7am depending on where you live. We will have a break from the precipitation in the afternoon before the snow/mix moves back into your area around dinner time. Snow totals ranging from 3-12″ depending on where you live. A snow total map can be found in the full forecast or on our social media pages. Ice and snow accumulation will make the roadways slick.

Tuesday: Snow/mix continuing into Tuesday morning and tapering off in the late morning. The roads will be slick with up to 0.25 inches of ice accumulation. High of 27 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 26. A chance of snow/rain will begin overnight.

Thursday: Snow and rain throughout the day with a high of 39 degrees. This will begin early in the morning and last overnight.

Friday: Snow in the morning followed by mostly cloudy conditions. High of 29.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 28.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 38.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler