Starting off the week with a Winter Weather Warning

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

 (7-Day Forecast)

We are under a Winter Storm Warning Monday at 1am through Tuesday at 1pm.

Monday: Snow and mix starting around 4-7am depending on where you live.  We will have a break from the precipitation in the afternoon before the snow/mix moves back into your area around dinner time.  Snow totals ranging from 3-12″ depending on where you live.  A snow total map can be found in the full forecast or on our social media pages.  Ice and snow accumulation will make the roadways slick.

Tuesday: Snow/mix continuing into Tuesday morning and tapering off in the late morning.  The roads will be slick with up to 0.25 inches of ice accumulation.  High of 27 degrees.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 26.  A chance of snow/rain will begin overnight.

Thursday:  Snow and rain throughout the day with a high of 39 degrees.  This will begin early in the morning and last overnight.

Friday:  Snow in the morning followed by mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 29.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 28.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 38.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter