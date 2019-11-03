Staying brisk on Sunday night

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover, Lows 33-35.
MONDAY: Warmer with more clouds, breezy, chance late showers, Highs near 55.
TUESDAY: Chance for a few showers early in the day, Highs 52-55.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs 53-56.
THURSDAY: Cooler, a chance for showers, then PM rain and snow showers possible, Highs 46-48.
FRIDAY: Chance AM flurries, broken clouds and brisk, Highs 41-43.
SATURDAY: Staying dry and cool, Highs 45-47.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, Highs 50-53.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

