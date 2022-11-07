7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A beauty of a day for the beginning of the new week! Sun-filled, quiet, and dry across the Ohio Valley as high pressure has kept us sunny for near all of today. There were a few pockets of river valley fog today, but nothing widespread. We woke up to temperatures in the lower 50s with afternoon highs ranging in the mid to upper 60s. Sky coverage will be clear as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight, we will trend clear and quiet as we head into the overnight hours. Winds will shift and blow from the west, allowing for a colder airmass into the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s with clear skies. I am not concerned about fog development tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds in the skies for the day tomorrow and temperatures will trend back in the seasonable range, towards the mid-50s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5-10 mph. There will at least be a Fall-feel back in the air. It will feel much colder as we head into the weekend though.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds with sun for the area. Temperatures will range in the mid-60s with a few more rays of sunshine for the afternoon. It will be a great day to be outdoors and put up those Christmas decorations before it gets cold for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with broad high pressure still overhead. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid to upper 60, nearly 15 degrees above average. No worries though, colder air will start to funnel in for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Thank you to all the men and women who served and defended out country. Widespread rain showers likely back in the forecast as a potent cold front advances into the Ohio Valley. We will likely see rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours will a downward trend in temperatures for the afternoon. We will max out thermometers in the mid-60s. Winds will shift, and temps will get cooler as we head into the overnight period.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds but much colder as we head into the weekend. Winds will be breezy as well, feeling much colder. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 40s, which is much colder compared to average highs for mid-November.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with colder air still present. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will start to die down.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with colder air still the main factor. Temperatures will max out in the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey