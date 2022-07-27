7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies across the Ohio Valley for the day yet again with incremental chances for precip across the board early on. It was not as warm, but it was muggy once again with dew point temperatures back in the upper 60s and low 70s. That means it felt quite sticky outside. The Ohio Valley is outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out five on the severe weather scale. The primary concern will be the threat for damaging wind and flash flooding. Rain totals into Friday will be less than an inch. Skies could start to clear our partially as we head into the evening hours, which could aide in thunderstorm development for the overnight hours. Tonight, showers and storms will work into Ohio and West Virginia. The bulk of heavy rain will stay into Central WV, but still enough to warrant a threat for flash flooding locally. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It stays muggy to start the day tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Grey and cloudy with an active air pattern overhead. Rain activity will trend back in the forecast for the day again, mostly in the early morning hours. A stray shower or two is possible for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It stays feeling sticky, but a breeze will make it more bearable outside. The wind will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with spotty showers across the board. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. The first day for the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival should trend dry with the only threat for rain being in the morning hours. A stray pocket of rain could fire up for the early afternoon. It will also be muggy. The threat for rain will start to end as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly cloudy skies with high pressure starting to make an appearance. Sky coverage will be cloudier than not, but there will be filtered sunlight throughout the day. We will max out thermometers in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: A few less clouds in the skies, but still filtered sunlight across the land. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. We will likely continue the trend of muggy conditions through the end of July.

MONDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Unfortunately, the start of school will be here before we know. Not the popular opinion I know, but just had be said. In terms of weather, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers once again. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Temperatures start to take off for the early stages of August.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a return of spotty showers. Daytime highs will start to trend warmer as we head into the early portions of August, maxing out in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the midpoint of the next week. We will max out thermometers in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey