Staying warm and dry this week

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Some fog then partly sunny, dry and pleasant, Highs 80-83.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm, cooler, Lows 57-59.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear skies, unseasonably warm still, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still dry and warm, Highs 80-83.

FRIDAY: Lovely day with full sun, a bit warmer, Highs 82-85.

SATURDAY: Even warmer with sun/cloud mix, Highs 85-87.

SUNDAY: Still very warm with some sun, showers late day, Highs 85-87.

MONDAY (AUTUMN): Scattered showers and mostly cloudy, Highs near 80.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman