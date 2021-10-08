Staying warm for Columbus Day Weekend

***AUTHOR’S NOTE: Under ordinary circumstances, most hospitals would not grant media access to their ICU, nor would our news organization seek it. The extreme seriousness of the situation in hospitals across West Virginia led WVU Medicine officials and us to come to the conclusion that this information needed to get out to the public. While in the COVID ICU, our staff did not enter any patient rooms and did not interfere with patient care. All of the video and still images associated with this series of reports were reviewed by WVU Medicine officials to ensure patient privacy.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - "The sickest of the sick, the people that aren't getting off ventilators, the patients that aren't getting to go home to their loved ones, don't have the vaccine. So, if you love your family, if you love yourself and you want to help us out, please, please, please, please get vaccinated." Those are the words of Miles Riley, a respiratory therapist who has been working to save COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic in the Medical ICU at WVU Medicine's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown.