Staying warm for Columbus Day Weekend

Friday:  Rain showers with possible storms starting in the second half of the day and continuing overnight.  High of 75 and variable cloudiness.

Saturday: Some showers, better chance in the morning and then a stray shower possible in the afternoon/evening. High of 73 and clearing skies.

Sunday:  High of 77, partly cloudy.

Columbus Day:  High of 80, times with clouds and sunshine.

Tuesday: High of 79, partly cloudy.

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny, high of 77.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, high of 76.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

