Staying warm for Columbus Day Weekend

(7 Day Forecast)
Friday: Rain showers with possible storms starting in the second half of the day and continuing overnight. High of 75 and variable cloudiness.
Saturday: Some showers, better chance in the morning and then a stray shower possible in the afternoon/evening. High of 73 and clearing skies.
Sunday: High of 77, partly cloudy.
Columbus Day: High of 80, times with clouds and sunshine.
Tuesday: High of 79, partly cloudy.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 77.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 76.
