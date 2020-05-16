https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Staying warm under a partly cloudy sky Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, Lows around 60.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, stray showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Widespread rain and storms, Highs 71-73.
TUESDAY: Showers continue under mostly cloudy skies, cooler, Highs 62-64.
WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine, possibly lingering showers, Highs 63-65.
THURSDAY: A sun and cloud mix, Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: More sunshine, Highs 73-75.
SATURDAY: Warming up, should remain dry, Highs 76-78.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

