7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: I am not sure Mother Nature could have brought a nicer day to the Ohio Valley other than what we had today! Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, birds chirping, warmer air, and calm winds, what a stunner of a day! Temperatures have flirted with 70 degrees for our daytime high. Cloud cover started to increase in the afternoon with more clouds expected later tonight. Southwesterly winds will keep us warm and mild tonight as temps get down into the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance will push in early tomorrow morning with a few scattered rain showers for the region.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will return as a weak disturbance moves in early in the day. A few spotty showers are possible across the area, although most should stay dry. The threat for rain will wrap up closer to lunchtime. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s thanks to the southerly wind. Any sort of St. Patrick Day activities for the area will be dry and quiet.

FRIDAY: More so cloudy as we end the work-week with return of rain showers and a stray thunderstorm possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather in our area. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Any thunderstorm that does develop will be very scattered in nature and should be confined to Eastern Ohio. The primary concern would be damaging winds if one does develop. Most of us should stay sub-severe and see rain showers starting around dinner and linger around into Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 60s if not close to 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with widespread rain likely for the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s for our maximum temperature for the day, as a shift in winds from the northwest will bring cooler air into the region. Winds could also get back in the breezy category. Once the front pushes through, we will be on the upward trend in temps again through the new week.

SUNDAY: The new season is FINALLY HERE! The first day of Spring looks nice for the moment. High temps will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible early in the morning. Get out and change that yard flag finally! Maybe even do some Spring cleaning.

MONDAY: Quiet and calm for the new week with temps back in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies return with a stray chance for rain showers for the second half of the day. High temps will be in the upper 50s. Winds will likely be breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey